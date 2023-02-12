Wiseman (trade pending) is listed as out for Sunday's matchup against the Raptors.
Wiseman won't be available Sunday, as the four-team deal between Atlanta, Golden State, Detroit and Portland remains in jeopardy due to Gary Payton's (abdomen) physical. The Warriors have until Sunday night to confirm or veto the trade, so Wiseman's future remains unclear until that decision is made. However, if he does stick with the Pistons, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick is expected to start at center whenever he's made available.
More News
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Listed questionable Sunday•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Won't debut Friday•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Set to start for Detroit•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Headed to Detroit•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Sees first action since ankle injury•
-
Warriors' James Wiseman: Active Wednesday•