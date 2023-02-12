Wiseman (trade pending) is listed as out for Sunday's matchup against the Raptors.

Wiseman won't be available Sunday, as the four-team deal between Atlanta, Golden State, Detroit and Portland remains in jeopardy due to Gary Payton's (abdomen) physical. The Warriors have until Sunday night to confirm or veto the trade, so Wiseman's future remains unclear until that decision is made. However, if he does stick with the Pistons, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick is expected to start at center whenever he's made available.