Wiseman (recently traded) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics.

Wiseman was dealt to Detroit at the deadline as part of the four-team deal that was being delayed by Gary Payton's (abdomen) failed physical, but the trade finally became official Sunday, and the 2020 No. 2 overall pick was able to practice with his the Pistons on Monday. Given he's had multiple days to work with his new teammates, Wiseman should be handed at least a backup role during his debut, but Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com believes he could claim the starting center gig before too long. In 21 appearances for Golden State this season, Wiseman averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game.