Wiseman ended Monday's 126-107 loss to the Wizards with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT) and four rebounds over nine minutes.

With Jalen Duren reclaiming his spot in the starting lineup, coach Monty Williams had a decision to make regarding his backup center. Marvin Bagley had clearly moved ahead of Wiseman to start the campaign, but the former didn't see any action Monday while the latter was solid in limited work. It's unclear if this was a permanent move, but either way, both Bagley and Wiseman won't have significant fantasy value as long as Duren is healthy.