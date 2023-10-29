Wiseman is probable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to a left digit sprain.
It's unclear whether Wiseman is dealing with a finger or toe injury, but he'll likely be able to suit up against Oklahoma City. However, his status shouldn't impact the Pistons' rotation.
