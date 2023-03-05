Wiseman (left knee soreness) is questionable for Monday's game versus Portland.

Monday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so Detroit may opt to give Wiseman the night off with the Pistons playing for Ping Pong balls at this point. If Wiseman is forced to join Isaiah Stewart (hip) on the sidelines, then Marvin Bagley would get all the run he could handle and Isaiah Livers would see an uptick in minutes. Stay tuned.