Wiseman is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to a facial laceration according to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.
Wiseman had only played two minutes before the injury. If he's unable to return, the Pistons will need to rely heavily on Jalen Duren and Marvin Bagley.
