Wiseman notched 14 points (7-11 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 124-99 loss to the Knicks.

The Pistons looked overmatched against the Pistons, but Wiseman delivered a decent performance Monday, posting his second consecutive double-double. Given the Pistons are out of contention, don't be surprised if Wiseman experiences an uptick in playing time and usage rate. He's averaging 31.7 minutes, 17.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game over his last three appearances.