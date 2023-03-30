Wiseman provided 14 points (7-9 FG) and 11 rebounds across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 loss to the Thunder.

Wiseman scored 12 of his 14 points and grabbed seven of his game-high 11 rebounds in the first half as the Pistons fought (unsuccessfully) to snap their 15-game losing streak. Despite missing only two of eight field-goal attempts in the first half, the big man got up only one more shot over the final two quarters while adding three turnovers. It was Wiseman's fifth double-double in March, while his 77.8 percent shooting from the floor Wednesday also marked his best shooting performance of the month.