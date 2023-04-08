Wiseman (face) returned to Tuesday's game versus Indiana, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Despite exiting Tuesday's game in the first half with a facial laceration, he is good to go for the remainder of the game. He checked back into the contest with 8:35 left in the third quarter.
