Wiseman finished with 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 124-92 loss to the 76ers.

The Pistons dropped their 22nd straight game Friday, so there wasn't much for the team to celebrate. However, Wiseman provided a silver lining with his best game of the campaign, leading the team with a season-high 20 points and 13 boards for his first double-double since the final game of last season. Wiseman hasn't been given substantial playing time this year, but his performance Friday may open the door to more opportunity, especially with Jalen Duren (ankle) out for an extended period and Marvin Bagley continuing to deal with a troublesome back.