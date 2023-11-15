Wiseman totaled 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes during Tuesday's 126-120 loss to the Hawks.
Wiseman posted a season-high 11 points while matching his most minutes played. The 22-year-old was needed to combat the size of Atlanta's frontcourt, especially with Jalen Duren (ankle) still out. Injury woes in Detroit have not led to relevant production from Wiseman, so he remains removed from fantasy radar.
