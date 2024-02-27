Watch Now:

Wiseman closed with four points (2-4 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Monday's 113-111 loss to the Knicks.

For the fourth game in a row, Wiseman was limited to minutes in the teens off the bench. He's struggled to make a real impact in Detroit, and it's hard to see that changing as long as Jalen Duren is healthy.

