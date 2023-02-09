Wiseman (recently traded) is slated to start for the Pistons, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wiseman struggled to find playing time with the Warriors after returning from an ankle injury in late January, but he should have a chance to log more meaningful minutes as a starter to begin his time with the Pistons. It's not yet clear whether he'll make his team debut Friday against the Spurs, but once he's available, others in the frontcourt will likely see a reduction in minutes.