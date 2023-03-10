Wiseman had 16 points (8-12 FG), 13 rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 loss to the Hornets.
Wiseman led all players in Thursday's game in rebounds en route to setting a season-high mark in a double-double performance. Wiseman, whose previous season high was 10 boards, has recorded a double-double twice this season.
More News
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Strong showing against Wizards•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Swats three shots Monday•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Available to play•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Questionable Monday•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Best night yet with Detroit•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Making first start of season•