Wiseman posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 123-108 loss to the Nets.

For the second game in a row, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey rolled out a supersized frontcourt featuring Wiseman and Jalen Duren, and though Wiseman was actually a team-best plus-6 during his time on the court, Detroit ultimately dropped its 11th straight contest and third in a row by a double-digit margin. Though Wiseman saved his night by shooting more efficiently at the free-throw line than he usually does, his rebound production once again suffered while playing next to Duren. Wiseman has pulled down 4.5 boards per game over his last two starts, compared to the 8.6 he averaged in his other 18 starts with Detroit when Duren either came off the bench or sat out due to injury.