Wiseman closed with 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to Washington.

Making his sixth straight start, Wiseman scored more than 20 points for the second time as a Piston while recording multiple blocks for the third straight game. The 21-year-old center is starting to flash the talent that made him the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and during his starting stint he's averaging 12.7 points, 7.8 boards, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists while shooting 63.5 percent from the floor.