Wiseman (knee) finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes in Monday's 110-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Tagged as questionable with knee soreness heading into Monday's contest, Wiseman suited up and took on what appeared to be a fairly standard workload as the Pistons' starting center. He's now started in each of the Pistons' last five games, playing between 20 and 29 minutes in those contests while averaging 11.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 59 percent from the field. That level of production is enough to keep Wiseman on the radar in 12-team leagues for the time being. However, he will be a candidate to lose some minutes whenever both Isaiah Stewart (hip) and Jalen Duren (ankle) are available again.