Wiseman racked up 12 points (4-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 loss to the Wizards.

Wiseman was the lone player in Tuesday's game to record 10 or more rebounds en route to a double-double performance as a starter. Wiseman has tallied a double-double on four occasions this season, including in three of his last four outings. Wiseman has surpassed the double-digit rebound mark five times this year.