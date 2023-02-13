Wiseman will be able to practice with the Pistons on Monday after Detroit finalized its four-team trade with the Warriors, Trail Blazers and Hawks on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The four teams agreed to the deal Thursday, but the trade was held up through the weekend after the Warriors expressed concern about the health of Gary Payton (abdomen), who failed his physical Friday. Though Payton looks set to miss most of what's left of the regular season due to an injury the Trail Blazers are alleged to have not fully disclosed during trade discussions, Golden State still agreed to sign off on the deal. As a result, all of the players involved in the trade are now eligible to formally join their teams. Wiseman should be able to get in some practice time Monday and Tuesday, likely making him an option for Detroit on Wednesday in Boston during the Pistons' final game before the All-Star break. Shortly after the trade was completed Thursday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reported that the Pistons' plan was to have Wiseman step in as their starting center, but at least initially, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft seems likely to work in a backup capacity behind Jalen Duren.