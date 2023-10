Wiseman (finger) is available for Monday's matchup against the Thunder.

As expected, Wiseman has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up Monday. However, the 2020 first-round pick hasn't seen any playing time through Detroit's first three regular-season games. Isaiah Stewart (35.0 minutes per game), Jalen Duren (33.3) and Marvin Bagley (14.7) have dominated the Pistons' frontcourt minutes thus far.