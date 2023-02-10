Wiseman (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Wiseman was traded from the Warriors to the Pistons on Thursday and is slated to serve as Detroit's starting center once he's available. General manager Troy Weaver has emphasized that the team wants to give Wiseman a chance to utilize the skill set that made him the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, but the center won't be able to play until at least Sunday against Toronto. Jalen Duren will presumably continue to start at center Friday.