Wiseman finished with 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 127-109 loss to the Celtics.

In his Detroit debut, Wiseman worked in a fairly even timeshare at center with starter Jalen Duren, who played exactly one minute more. Given that Duren had battled an ankle injury in his last game Sunday in Toronto, it's possible the Pistons were managing his workload to some degree, so how the minutes are distributed between the rookie and Wiseman coming out of the All-Star break will bear watching. If Wiseman can stake a claim to a consistent 20-to-25-minute role, he could have some appeal as a low-end option in 12- or 14-team leagues.