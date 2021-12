Pickett recorded 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in Monday's 105-97 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Pickett neared a double-double and was one of five Cruise players to score double-digits. The young forward has been a centerpiece for this rotation and should continue seeing big minutes moving ahead.