Rhoden contributed 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 122-115 win over the Pacers.

Rhoden stepped into a larger role Friday, delivering career-high numbers across the board. While this time of the year is certainly frustrating for anyone still playing fantasy, catching a glimpse of young players who otherwise would have remained sidelined is a real positive. As with just about anyone on the Pistons roster, Rhoden is worth considering for streaming purposes should he land a similar role in their final game of the season Sunday.