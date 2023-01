Rhoden posted 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 132-102 loss to Maine.

Rhoden scored in double figures for a fourth consecutive game to begin the regular season, but he fell one rebound short of posting his fourth straight double-double. He's now averaging 14.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 36.2 minutes per game during the regular season.