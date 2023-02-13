Rhoden tallied 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes during Saturday's 99-95 win over the Blue.
Rhoden had a brief stint with the parent club recently but didn't appear in any games for the Pistons. He led the team in scoring and came within two rebounds of a double-double during his return to the G League and has now scored in double figures in four of his last five appearances.
