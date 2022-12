Rhoden tallied 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 107-105 loss to Capital City.

Rhoden has taken on a prominent role early in his time with the Cruise, and although he saw a slight decrease in shot volume Thursday, he posted a second consecutive double-double. He should continue to see plenty of playing time for Motor City.