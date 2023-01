Rhoden logged 30 points (9-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 loss to Ontario.

Rhoden rejoined the Cruise ahead of Sunday's matchup after a brief stint with the parent club, and he was dominant in his return to the G League. He's now recorded four double-doubles over his seven regular-season appearances with Motor City and should remain heavily involved as long as he's in the G League.