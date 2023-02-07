Rhoden is available for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
The Pistons' two-way players, Rhoden and Boeheim, will be available Wednesday. However, the rookie forward has only logged 12 minutes of action in his lone NBA appearance this season.
