Rhoden collected 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 28 minutes of Wednesday's 94-90 win against the Raptors in Summer League.

Rhoden stepped into a larger role with Jaden Ivey in street clothes for the contest and delivered. He led the Pistons in points while finishing with the second most rebounds for the team. After spending most of 2022-23 in the G League, Rhoden re-upped with the Pistons as a two-way player and will look to find a more consistent spot on the NBA roster after appearing in 14 contests with Detroit last year.