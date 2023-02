Rhoden logged 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Blue Coats.

Rhoden scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in his last five appearances Wednesday, and he came within one rebound of a double-double while also posting a season-high four steals. He's now averaging 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds in 34.7 minutes per game this year.