Detroit recalled Rhoden from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Tuesday, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Rhoden started the campaign with the College Park Skyhawks but signed a two-way deal with the Pistons at the end of December and has since been playing for Detroit's G League affiliate. Jalen Duren (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Marvin Bagley (hand) are all out for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia and Isaiah Livers (shoulder) is listed as questionable, so Rhoden could end up cracking the rotation for what would be his NBA debut.