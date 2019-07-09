Pistons' Jarrod Uthoff: Impressively well-rounded line
Uthoff finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, four steals and three blocks across 21 minutes during the Pistons' 102-84 win over the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.
Uthoff put together an excellent all-around line after averaging a more modest 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 19.0 minutes over his first two summer league games. The big man's only taste of NBA regular-season game action came during his rookie 2016-17 campaign with the Mavericks, when he averaged 12.8 minutes across nine games. He'll look to continue making a case for a reserve forward rule this season during the balance of summer league contests.
