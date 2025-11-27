Green registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 10 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to Boston.

Green's role has regressed in recent times, having now played fewer than 15 minutes in three straight games. With Detroit now relatively healthy, Green is likely to serve as a depth piece on most nights. Over his last three games, Green has averaged just 3.0 points in 11.2 minutes per contest.