Green registered 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 137-135 overtime victory over Washington.

Green moved into the starting lineup, filling in for Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson, who were both ruled out with ankle injuries. Green has served as a makeshift starter in the past, a role that he seems to enjoy. He recorded his first double-double of the season and could be worth a speculative short-term pickup if Harris and Thompson miss more time moving forward.