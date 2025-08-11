default-cbs-image
Green and the Pistons agreed to a one-year deal Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Green, who is entering his seventh NBA campaign, split the 2024-25 season between the Pelicans and Cavaliers. He appeared in 68 total regular-season games, posting averages of 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 18.5 minutes. Minutes won't be easy to come by in Detroit, however.

