Green closed with nine points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Bucks.

Green's role has fluctuated due to the return of multiple key players from injuries, averaging just 3.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists across 10.6 minutes in his last seven games after averaging 14.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 32.6 minutes in the five games (three starts) before. Green has shown that he can step up for Detroit when necessary, and if injuries occur to gash the team's wing depth again, he is a candidate to see heavy usage.