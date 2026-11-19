Green racked up 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Green moved to the starting lineup due to the absence of Cade Cunningham (knee) and made his presence felt, delivering his best scoring output since the season opener and notching a season-high mark in rebounds. Green should return to the bench if Cunningham is back Friday against the Raptors, and that should limit his upside considerably. He's averaging 6.0 points and 2.5 boards per game when coming off the bench this season.