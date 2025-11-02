Green logged seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 14 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Green came off the bench and delivered his usual production, scoring seven points for the third time in six games this season. The wing has logged 20 minutes just once so far but continues to make an impact when called upon, recording at least one steal in five of six appearances to open the year.