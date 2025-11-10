Green chipped in six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 win over the 76ers.

Green logged a season-high 28 minutes Sunday, which can be attributed to the respective absences of Tobias Harris (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (ankle). Once either of those two returns, Green's role will likely revert to seeing 17-22 minutes per game off the bench.