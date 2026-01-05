Green ended with 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 win over the Cavaliers.

Tobias Harris (hip) is going to miss a couple of weeks, and Jalen Duren (ankle) is expected to miss at least one week as well. Ausar Thompson drew the start alongside Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed in the frontcourt, but Green actually saw more minutes than Thompson. Green could offer some low-end streaming appeal for the next week or two.