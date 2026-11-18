Green finished Tuesday's 105-93 victory over the Spurs with six points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and six rebounds over 23 minutes.

Green logged 23 minutes Tuesday, his highest total in six appearances, after playing 15 or fewer minutes in three straight games. The veteran wing has scored seven or fewer points in five consecutive contests, though his six rebounds Tuesday marked a season high. Despite the uptick in playing time, Green's limited offensive involvement continues to restrict his fantasy appeal.