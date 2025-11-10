Pistons' Javonte Green: Slated to start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Green will make his first start of the season with Ausar Thompson (ankle) and Tobias Harris (ankle) sidelined. Green has played 20-plus minutes off the bench in each of his past four games, averaging 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals during that span.
