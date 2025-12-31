Green closed Tuesday's 128-106 victory over the Lakers with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes.

With Tobias Harris (hip) going down in the first quarter, Green logged his most minutes since Nov. 14. The 32-year-old forward struggled to find his rhythm from beyond the arc but was effective on the defensive end, chipping in a team-high two blocks. If Harris is forced to miss additional time, Green could step into a more prominent role.