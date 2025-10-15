Green produced six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's preseason loss to the Cavaliers.

A jack-of-all-trades, Green was able to chip in across the board as he attempts to carve out a consistent role in Detroit. Despite playing seven years in the NBA, Green has yet to find his footing when it comes to regular rotation minutes. While this was somewhat of an intriguing performance, Green is unlikely to be utilized beyond being a depth piece on a team pushing for a top seed in the Eastern Conference.