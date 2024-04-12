The Pistons signed Nowell to a rest-of-season contract Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After signing a 10-day deal with Detroit on April 2, Nowell will remain with the Pistons for the final two games of the season. The 23-year-old guard has averaged 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.7 minutes across his three appearances with the team.