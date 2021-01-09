Grant scored 31 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 42 minutes during Friday's 110-105 overtime win over the Suns.

One game after setting a new career high by scoring 31 points against the Bucks, Grant went out and did it again, leading the Pistons to only their second win of the season. Detroit's biggest offseason acquisition has been everything the club could have hoped for after a lackluster opening night, dropping at least 22 points with multiple made three-pointers in eight straight games with three double-doubles along the way.