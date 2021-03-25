Grant scored 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Grant topped 20 shots from the field for the third consecutive game, pacing the Pistons offensively. He was fairly efficient with his shot, a departure from his last nine games during which he shot just 39.4% from the floor. Grant supplemented his scoring with some solid defensive contributions, notching his second multi-block effort in his last four contests.