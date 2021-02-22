Grant registered 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Magic.

Grant was coming off a woeful shooting performance Friday against the Grizzlies (5-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt), but he bounced back admirably here and registered his fourth game with at least 20 points across his last eight appearances. Grant has proven himself as a reliable scorer this season, but he's been enduring shooting woes of late and has made just 37.6 percent of his shots over his last five games.