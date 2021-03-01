Grant had 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Knicks.

Grant didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still did a good job carrying the Pistons offensively while ending just two rebounds shy of collecting his first double-double since Jan. 8. Grant's numbers have tailed off compared to the beginning of the season but he still has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four contests.